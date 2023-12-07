NIA attaches properties of 2 LeT operatives in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others were injured in the attack, which took place at 7am on August 5, 2015, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Narsoo nullah in Udhampur district.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in the retaliatory action by the security forces.

“The two accused whose properties have been attached were subsequently arrested and are undergoing trial in the NIA special court, Jammu,” said an official spokesperson.

The duo, Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, alias Fayaz Khar, and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat, alias Khursheed Alam Bhat, alias Surya, are members of the LeT.

“Four immovable properties that include a single-storeyed house belonging to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo at Khudwani village in Qaimoh tehsil in Kulgam district and a double-storeyed house along with two plots belonging to Khursheed Ahmed Bhat, alias Surya, at Chursoo village and Sail, Awantipora, Pulwama district, have been attached,” said the spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All prime accused in the case have been chargesheeted and are under trial under provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Properties of four PoK-based militants attached in Ganderbal

Meanwhile, properties of four absconding militants based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan were also attached in Ganderbal district in south Kashmir.

The properties of four militants who are now based in Pakistan were attached in the past two days after the district administration allowed the attachment process of properties belonging to the absconding militants.

Police said that on December 5 and 6 in pursuance of Government Order number 12/DM/GBL, in a case under FIR number 120/2009 2/3 E&IMCO of Police Station Ganderbal, immovable property of four absconders who exfiltrated to PoK/ PAK were attached.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The militants whose properties were attached include Lateef Khan alias Sajad of Gutlibagh (land measuring 13 marlas), Mohammad Hussain Shah of Wayil Gutlibagh (land measuring 3 Kanals, 14 Marlas), Wali- ullah of Gutlibagh (Land measuring 13 Kanals) and Farooq Ahmad of Saloora, land measuring 1 Kanal and 5 marla along with building situated at estate Saloora.