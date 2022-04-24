NIA chief visits encounter site, venue of PM’s rally; takes stock of security arrangements

A day after a pre-dawn attack near the Sunjuwan military station left two Jaish terrorists and a CISF officer dead besides 10 others injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief and director-general of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh on Saturday visited the site of encounter at Jalalabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day from Palli in the adjoining Samba district, barely 17 km from the site of the encounter.

“The NIA chief had reached late Friday and this morning he visited Jalalabad in Sunjuwan where he inspected the site of the encounter. He was accompanied by inspector general of CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise and senior police officers,” said officials. Singh is also the DG of the CRPF.

“He was briefed about the sequence of events that unfolded during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday which ended with a six-hour-long operation following the killing of two Jaish terrorists,” they added.

Later, Singh also visited the venue of the Prime Minister’s public rally at Palli village in Samba district and reviewed the security situation.

“Yes, a major attack was thwarted (by security forces),” Singh said after receiving the briefing about the encounter.

Asked whether the NIA will take over the case, he said, “It will depend… we will see, nothing can be said at the moment.” On the security arrangements for the PM’s visit, he said all the necessary arrangements have been made.

Special teams of the NIA and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) had visited the encounter site on Friday evening.

The DGP, Dilbag Singh on Friday said the pre-dawn attack at Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu city was part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu and sabotage the Prime Minister’s Sunday visit to Palli village.

Palli was 17 km from Jalalabad in the Sunjuwan area where the security forces on Friday eliminated two Jaish terrorists, who initially attacked a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel.

According to officials, a multi-tier security set-up has been put in place for Modi’s visit.

An alert has been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the visit, officials said on Friday.

Body of CISF officer to reach native place in MP

Satna: The mortal remains of CISF assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, will reach his native Naugawan village in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Saturday evening, an official said. The body of the officer, Shankar Prasad Patel (58), will be brought to Jabalpur by air, after which it will be taken to his village by 6 pm, Maihar area in-charge sub-divisional officer of police Mohit Yadav said.

The last rites of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ASI will take place at Naugawan at 9 am on Sunday, he said. PTI