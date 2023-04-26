NIA court issues proclamation orders against top JeM commander

The National Investigation of Agency (NIA) court has issued proclamation orders against top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo and another active militant Reyaz Ahmad Dar. The National Investigation of Agency (NIA) court has issued proclamation orders against top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo and another active militant Reyaz Ahmad Dar. (HT File Photo)

The police said Nengroo is in Pakistan and running terror activities from there.

In November, Nengroo’s house in Rajpora of Pulwama was demolished after the government said the house was constructed on government land.

“Proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC has been issued by the Pulwama NIA court in respect of a designated terrorist and an active terrorist in various terrorist activities. Proclamation has been issued in respect of designated terrorist Ashiq Ahmad Nengroo, who is involved in various terrorist activities, including case FIR no. 42/2022 under Sections 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) of the Rajpora police station and in respect of active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar involved in case FIR no. 239/2022 under Section 307 of the IPC, 16, 18, 20, 23 and 38 of the UAPA of the Pulwama police station. The court has given them 30 days to surrender before the competent authority. Before issuing proclamation, the NIA court already issued a non-bailable warrant, open ended warrant,” said the J&K police in a statement.

The proclamation order was pasted in the native place of Nengroo and other militant and in Pulwama villages.

Nengroo was designated as terrorist by the Centre last year in April under the UAPA for allegedly running a terror network from Pakistan. In the notification, the ministry of home had said Nengroo was involved in helping terrorists infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and was also responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the region. People aware of the matter said the 35-year-old managed to escape to Pakistan along with his family and was currently operating from there.

Nengroo’s brother Reyaz Ahmad is currently in jail after he was arrested while ferrying terrorists in a truck in 2018. The case was later handed over to the NIA. The police officials said Manzor Ahmad was killed in an encounter between force’s and terrorists in 2013.