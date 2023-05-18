Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 2 houses in Karnal, Kurukshetra

National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Wednesday conducted raids at two different locations in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters.

The NIA is conducting raids at over 100 locations across six states as part of its probe into a nexus of terrorists and gangsters.

Under the cover of the local police, the NIA sleuths began the raids at 5am in the morning. In Karnal, the NIA team raided the Sector 13 house of Gurtej Singh Khalsa, chairman of the district gatka committee. After questioning him about foreign funding for three hours, the team left the house. It is learnt that the NIA was investigating Khalsa’s links with foreign funding to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who was recently arrested by the Punjab Police and lodged in a jail in Assam.

Gurtej’s elder son Satnat Singh is in England for the last 15 years, while his younger son is living in Portugal. In Kurukshetra, the NIA raided a house near Umri village. It is learnt that the house belongs to a prisoner, Ajay Sunny alias Lefty, who is allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang. He was lodged in a jail in Himachal Pradesh in a murder case.

The NIA team questioned his family members for several hours.