Punjab: NIA searches NGO Khalsa Aid’s premises in Patiala

Patiala : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided premises of Khalsa Aid, a UK-based international non-profit humanitarian organisation, on Tuesday. The reason behind the raids is not yet clear.

The raids at Rishi Colony and a house at Shera Wala Gate began at 6am and continued till afternoon.

The NIA team seized two mobile phones and documents from the residence of India head Khalsa Aid Amarpreet Singh. He has been asked to appear before agency in Delhi.

Khalsa Aid first came on the NIA radar regarding a case registered against US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice in 2021 during the farmer agitation.

The NIA registered an FIR against the SJF stating that the organisation sent foreign funds through NGOs to pro-Khalistan elements for propaganda against the Indian government .

Unfortunate, say NGO’s India head

The Khalsa Aid India head termed the raid unfortunate. He said raid has been conducted on the NGO which is providing aid in flood-affected areas of Punjab and Haryana.

Amarpreet said the NGO is registered since 2014 and is providing support to victims of natural and man-made disasters around the world.

He said that he is yet to speak with Ravi Singh, who is heading this international NGO.

He said that during the farmer agitation, they got notice from the NIA and the NGO gave replied to their queries.