Chandigarh: Nigerian national nabbed with 70 gm cocaine

Two days after the Dhakoli police nabbed three drug peddlers with 21 gm cocaine, they arrested a Nigerian national after recovering another 70 gm of the drug from his possession. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Dhakoli police station in Mohali. (HT FILE)

Initial interrogation of Nitish Bishnoi, Saleem and Abhijeet Dhiman, who were caught on August 27, revealed that they had been procuring drugs from a Nigerian citizen, Frances Nawali, alias Frank, resident Ojo Barar Lagos, Nigeria, presently residing at Vikas Nagar, New Delhi, since 2019.

Frank, a drug supplier to nearby states, used to hand over cocaine to Nitin and the other two accused at Hollywood Crossing, Karnal, and the three used to sell it further.

Police laid a trap and nabbed the accused with 70 gm cocaine, said SHO Dhakoli, Sukhbir Singh. He was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Dhakoli police station.

