Night temp slides further to 7.6°C in Chandigarh

The winter chill intensified in the city past Friday midnight, with the minimum temperature plunging from 9.3°C the previous night to 7.6°C, the lowest this season so far.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the temperatures in Chandigarh will remain on the lower side in the coming days as well. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the minimum temperature was 2.9 degrees below normal, the maximum temperature was also 2.7 degrees below normal, dropping from 23.5°C on Friday to 22.2°C on Saturday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

This, however, was not the coldest day of the season, as an even lower 22°C day temperature was logged on December 4.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the temperatures will remain on the lower side in the coming days as well.

While a feeble Western Disturbance will affect the region from Monday, it is unlikely to have much effect on the weather. Thus, chances of rain are slim.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 23°C, and the minimum temperature around 7°C.

Air quality turns poor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the falling temperatures, the city’s air quality turned “poor” again.

At 10 pm, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 239 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 53, followed 225 at the Sector 22 station, both classified as “poor”.

At 118 (moderate), it was better at the Sector 25 station, while data for the Panchkula observatory wasn’t available. An AQI between 201 and 300 can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Between 101-200, the AQI can cause breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart diseases.