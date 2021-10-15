Night temperature drops further in Chandigarh, light rain likely on Sunday

Continuing its downward trend, the minimum temperature dropped from 19.5°C on Wednesday to 18.7°C on Thursday, but was still one notch above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of light rain in the city on Sunday, after which the maximum temperature may also fall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A low pressure area has formed over the Arabian sea. Once it clears out, easterly winds will blow in the region and are expected to bring light rain up to 10mm,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

The showers may cause the day temperature to drop below 25°C from the current 33.6°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 19°C and 22°C.