Nights get warmer in Chandigarh, rain around the corner

Amid winter’s gradual retreat, the night temperature went up from 7.7°C on Friday to 9.2°C on Saturday, one degree above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the highest minimum temperature in the past two weeks since 9.3°C on February 4.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 24.5°C to 23.3°C, though still normal.

Meanwhile, with a fresh western disturbance expected between February 22 and 24, light rain is possible next week. Strong surface winds of up to 35km per hour are also expected.

Over the next three days, the day temperature may rise up to 25°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 8°C.