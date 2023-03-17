Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nihang chief Baba Gajjan Singh passes away

Nihang chief Baba Gajjan Singh passes away

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 17, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Nihang organisation Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal chief Baba Gajjan Singh (70) passed away on Friday

Nihang organisation Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal chief Baba Gajjan Singh (70) passed away on Friday. Born at Mallian village of Amritsar district, he was 15th chief of Tarna Dal. Apart from heading the traditional nihang organisation headquartered at historic village Baba Bakala, he managed several historic gurdwaras in various parts of Punjab.

Born at Mallian village of Amritsar district, he was 15th chief of Tarna Dal. (HT Photo)

He was cremated at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Naudh Singh here. Many Sikh leaders including Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed grief over the death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP