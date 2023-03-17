Nihang chief Baba Gajjan Singh passes away

Nihang organisation Misal Shaheedan Tarna Dal chief Baba Gajjan Singh (70) passed away on Friday. Born at Mallian village of Amritsar district, he was 15th chief of Tarna Dal. Apart from heading the traditional nihang organisation headquartered at historic village Baba Bakala, he managed several historic gurdwaras in various parts of Punjab.

He was cremated at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Naudh Singh here. Many Sikh leaders including Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed grief over the death.