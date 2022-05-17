Nihangs kidnap, torture 23-year-old man to death in Punjab’s Samrala

: At least 25 nihangs allegedly kidnapped a 23-year-old man and tortured him to death in Samrala near here on Monday while inquiring the victim about a woman who had eloped 10 days ago, triggering outrage among the locals who blocked the traffic at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road demanding arrest of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said that five accused, including Laddi and Kulbir Singh, who were known to the family of the victim, have been apprehended in the case.

On Sunday, Laddi and Kulbir Singh along with 23 other nihangs, laced with pistols, sharp-edged weapons and sticks, turned up at the house of Avtar Singh in Kulli village, near Rara Sahib, and took him away stating that they would question him on their own way about a woman who had eloped 10 days ago with someone, Karamvir Singh, brother of the victim, said.

Karamvir alleged that they took him to the house of Laddi in Majali Kalan village in Samrala and tortured him.

“We went to Majali Kalan village and requested the nihangs to set him free as he had no knowledge about the whereabouts of the woman, but they did not listen to them. They did not allow us to meet Avtar and give him water when he collapsed,”Karamvir alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Monday we came to know that they have tortured Avtar Singh to death and fled after leaving his body outside the house,”he added.

He stated that a woman of Majali Kalan Village had eloped with someone on May 6. The relatives of the woman had accused Avtar of hiding her somewhere.

The family of the victim alleged that the nihangs were running a parallel government in the area and kidnapped and killed Avtar while police was already investigating the matter.

The incident angered the villagers who staged a protest outside the police station in Samrala and blocked the traffic at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road seeking arrest of the accused. The protest continued till the evening.

Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO, at police station Samrala said that a murder case has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}