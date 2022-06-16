NIIFT Mohali students showcase collections

Clothing collections created by the graduating fashion design students of Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali, were showcased at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, on Wednesday. A total of 17 students were also awarded for their creations at the institute’s annual design collection show titled “Anukama 2022”. Dilip Kumar, principal secretary, industries and commerce, Punjab, and NIIFT chairman, was the chief guest and Sibin C, secretary-cum-director, industries and commerce, Punjab, and NIIFT director was the guest of honour.

Int’l festival of yoga, meditation held

Chandigarh In the wake of promoting meditation, encouraging vegetarian lifestyle, spiritual science and beneficial uses of pyramid energy, Chandigarh Pyramid Spiritual Society Movement organised an international festival of yoga at Arya Samaj Mandir Complex, Sector 7 on Wednesday, that saw the participation of nearly 350 delegates from the country and overseas.

Training conference at NSO office

Chandigarh The field operations division of th eNational Statistical Office’s (NSO) regional office started a three-day training conference on the 79th round of National Sample Survey (NSS) from Wednesday at the Golden Jubilee Hall, Panjab University. The objective of the conference is to impart training to the enumerators and supervisors who are involved in the survey.

PU theatre dept to open annual production

Chandigarh Panjab University’s department of Indian theatre, will open its annual production Laal Lakeer written by Dinesh Nair. The shows will be held from 16- 21June 2022 in the studio theatre at 7 pm everyday. Directed by department chairperson Navdeep Kaur, the production focuses on the 75 years of Indian independence.

62 people donate blood

Panchkula Bhartiya Red Cross Society, Haryana, on World Blood Donation Day organised a camp in Aggarwal Bhawan, Sector 16. The event was inaugurated by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and saw a total of 62 people donate blood. Donors and volunteers from various districts of Haryana were also felicitated.