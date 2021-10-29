Nine more test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

The tricity recorded nine fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday. Chandigarh and Mohali reported four infections each while one case surfaced in Panchkula. Also, no death was recorded for the 23th consecutive day here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Chandigarh, the infections surfaced in Sectors 33 and Manimajra whereas in Mohali, two cases were reported from Mohali city, while one each case surfaced from Kharar and Dera Bassi.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 69, with 29 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 27 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. Chandigarh has so far reported 65,335 positive cases, of which 64,486 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,812. Among these, 67,717 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,767 includes 30, 376 recoveries and 378 casualties.