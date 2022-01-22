No At-Home function in Chandigarh on Republic Day

In view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, the UT administration has decided against holding the “At Home” function at the Punjab Raj Bhawan on Republic Day for the second year in a row. Other celebrations planned in the city will also remain a low-key affair.

Last year too, with the pandemic raging in the city, the authorities had kept the Republic Day event in Sector 17 restricted to a few participants only.

Scaling down the events further this time, there will be no large gathering or cultural event by schoolchildren.

The award function will be organised with only the awardees and their families in attendance. The police march-past will also be presented.