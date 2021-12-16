No Covid cluster in Chandigarh: All 135 samples from Manimajra test -ve

All 135 random samples that were collected from Manimajra on Tuesday have tested negative for Covid-19, indicating that the area is not a cluster of infection, the Chandigarh health department said on Wednesday.

After a 20-year-old man was found infected with the Omicron variant and five of his family members tested Covid-19 positive, the department had decided to check transmission rate of the infection in the area, as a precautionary measure.

“Since the man and his family members were in home quarantine for the past two weeks, we were expecting a low positivity rate in the area. In UT, there is no cluster or hot spot of infection as the transmission is being restricted to only close contacts. Usually, only the family members of one infected person are coming out to be positive,” said Dr Suman Singh, director health services, Chandigarh.

Mini Covid care centre to reopen

As the daily infection count is rising in Chandigarh and neighbouring areas, the UT health department on Wednesday decided to restart the facility of Mini Covid Care Centre at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23.

While directing the management body of the centre, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “In last few days, the number of Covid cases are increasing and there are many cases where the required isolation facilities are not available within the respective homes of the persons. Hence, there is a need to start the centre again, especially for quarantine purposes. The authorities are requested to make necessary arrangements and ensure restarting the facility by December 20.”

15 more test positive in tricity

As many as 15 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, against 11 cases on Tuesday.

The maximum eight cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by four from Mohali and three from Panchkula. However, no death was reported.

In Chandigarh, the new cases surfaced in Sectors 15, 20, 30, 41 and 43 besides Bapu Dham and Khuda Lahora.

For the past 11 days, the single day tally of the tricity has been recorded in double digits. Meanwhile, the active caseload stands at 160, with 75 patients in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali, and 27 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,659 positive cases, of which 64,508 have been cured and 1,076 people have died. In Mohali, total cases recorded to date are 69,039. Among these, 67,908 patients have recovered and 1,073 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,880 includes 30,474 recoveries and 379 casualties.