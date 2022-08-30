No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day

The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier.

At 22, Mohali’s single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day. So far in August, 21 people have succumbed to Covid in the tricity, up from 13 last month.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload dropped further to 690 from 726 in the last 24 hours. As many as 296 patients each in Chandigarh and Mohali are currently infected, while Panchkula’s figure stands at 98.