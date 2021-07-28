No Covid-related death in Punjab after 15 months

For the first time in almost 15 months, Punjab did not report a single Covid death in the past 24 hours. The casualty count in the state stood at 16,281 on Tuesday.

The state had reported zero Covid death on April 29, 2020. May 18 was the deadliest day for the state this year when it recorded 231 Covid-related fatalities.

Meanwhile, with 45 fresh cases on Tuesday, the infection tally in Punjab reached 5,98,882, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases also came down to 583, and the positivity rate to 0.13%.

Ludhiana reported six fresh cases, followed by four each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar and Kapurthala, the bulletin said.

With 93 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,018, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,19,78,055 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far.

Zero Covid case in Patiala

Patiala: Patiala recorded no new Covid case on Tuesday for the first time since June 5 last year.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said 2,378 reports were received on Tuesday and all were Covid negative. “The process of sampling will continue as people have been advised to go for testing in case they show some symptoms,” Dr Sodhi said. The district has 30 active cases.