No Covid traces found in wounds of positive patients: PGIMER study

No Covid traces have been found in the wounds of positive patients during a single-centre observational study conducted at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The study was conducted by the department of plastic surgery in collaboration with department of virology and has appeared in the Indian Journal of Plastic Surgery .

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the official name for the virus causing coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In this study, samples from Covid patients were collected to study the possible transmission of SARS CoV-2 from open wounds.

However, the sample size was low, suggesting for need for more research to confirm the absence of the virus in wounds.

As many as 11 samples were studied from eight patients. All were male and the mean age was 39. Most of the patients were mildly symptomatic and some asymptomatic.

The samples were tested in an in-house virology laboratory with RT-PCR and none tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2.