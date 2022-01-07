Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Despite security threat, scanners at Ludhiana railway station remain defunct
chandigarh news

Despite security threat, scanners at Ludhiana railway station remain defunct

A scanner on the entry, another scanner on the extreme right of the Civil Lines entry point, and two newly installed scanners on the foot over bridge leading to the platforms on the railway station were found to be non-functional
While security personnel were seen randomly frisking passengers’ luggage, many passengers were seen altogether bypassing checking. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
While security personnel were seen randomly frisking passengers’ luggage, many passengers were seen altogether bypassing checking. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the aftermath of the Ludhiana court complex blast, new luggage scanners were installed at the railway station. However, some of these scanners remain non-functional.

A scanner on the entry, another scanner on the extreme right of the Civil Lines entry point, and two newly installed scanners on the foot over bridge leading to the platforms were found to be non-functional on Thursday.

While security personnel were seen randomly frisking passengers’ luggage, many passengers were seen altogether bypassing checking. A security personnel said a power connection to the new machines was yet to be established.

.In the past, intelligence reports have indicated that the station is on the radar of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and a few national rebel groups.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out