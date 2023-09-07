No need for probe against HSGMC former office-bearers: Assandh

A day after the Haryana home department assigned him the temporary charge of president of the ad hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Bhupinder Singh Assandh said that there is no need to conduct any inquiry against the former office-bearers of the HSGMC.

A day after the Haryana home department assigned him the temporary charge of president of the ad hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Bhupinder Singh Assandh said that there is no need to conduct any inquiry against the former office-bearers of the HSGMC. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The allegations of corruption and irregularities by the former office-bearers are baseless and there is no need for any inquiry. But I will work by taking all people and former presidents along,” said Bhupinder Singh, who is also senior vice-president of the ad hoc committee of the HSGMC.

He said that he wants the elections for the appointment of the president of the Sikh body be conducted without any further delay. He said that they have also demanded the government to fix certain conditions for the voters and candidates as the contenders should fulfil all the conditions of the Sikh panth and must be an Amritdhari.

He said that a meeting has been called at Chandigarh regarding the polls of the HSGMC soon and voters forms in Punjabi language will be printed soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He thanked chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for according him the responsibility of the HSGMC and said that he will do his duty with full dedication and devotion.

“My top priority is to complete the pending works of all the grudwaras within a month,” he added.

He, however, refused to comment over the resignations by the top functionaries of the HSGMC including Mahant Karamjit Singh and Gurvinder Dhamija, saying, “I don’t want to comment on it, but I want to tell that we are united, and we will take everybody along”.

About a meeting of the representatives of the Akal Takht regarding the controversy during a meeting of the HSGMC members at Ambala on August 14, he said that he did not have any role to play in this investigation and he was not invited there. But he will submit his statement whenever they will ask, he added. Earlier, this week amid ongoing infighting between the senior office-bearers of the “ad hoc committee” of the HSGMC, Mahant Karamjit Singh and Gurvinder Singh Dhamija had submitted their resignations to the additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON