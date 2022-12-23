No need to panic, use Covid preventive measures: Vij

: Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that there was no need to panic as the state was equipped to tackle any situation, urging the public to follow Covid preventive measures to check the spread of the virulent disease.

Vij said that guidelines pertaining to Covid issued by the Central government will be implemented by the state government.

The minister said tha the state government was completely prepared to face any situation taking into account its past experience from the Covid outbreak.

He said the state government has commissioned pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in all the hospitals with the capacity of 50 beds. The health minister said they have adequate number of ventilator machines in all the hospitals.

A major issue with the previous Covid wave was testing, but now RT-PCR machines have been installed in every district, he said.

Vij asked people not to panic, urging them to take the Covid preventive measures, such as wearing masks, using hand sanitisers.

Officials said that the state health department will now be able to do an in house whole genome sequencing (WGS) for detecting the variants of the coronavirus in infected individuals.

A WGS lab has been set up with the approval of Central government’s department of biotechnology at Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU).

“This lab would help us in faster detection of variants of coronavirus and reduce our dependency on Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi,’’ officials said.