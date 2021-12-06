No new dengue case in Panchkula, Mohali after 3 months

In a major respite, no new dengue case was reported in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday, a first in around three months.The Chandigarh health department, meanwhile, did not issue a dengue bulletin on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day before, the tricity had 11 cases, of which Chandigarh contributed seven cases followed by two each from Mohali and Panchkula.

On Sunday, none of the three jurisdictions reported any death.

18 Covid cases in tricity

Meanwhile, 18 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity in the last 24 hours, of which nine cases came from Mohali, two from Panchkula and seven from Chandigarh.

As far as active cases are concerned, there are 52 in Mohali, 16 in Panchkula and 58 in Chandigarh.

All three jurisdictions have a recovery rate of 98%, whereas the positivity rate is 0.4% in Mohali, 0.1% in Panchkula and 0.5% in Chandigarh.

Union health minister visits PGIMER

Meanwhile, Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh L Mandaviya visited Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was accompanied by Information broadcasting and sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

The minister was apprised of the hospital structure, the advanced centres of patient care, training and research as well as upcoming new centres like the advanced neurosciences centre and advanced mother and child care centre. He was also shown the progress on the three PGI satellite centres at Sangrur, Ferozepur (Punjab) and Una (Himachal Pradesh).

While explaining the patient load at various areas in the hospital, it was emphasised that many referrals can be dealt with at the level of the district hospitals and medical colleges in the region. However, many patients still prefer to come to PGI for their treatment.

The minister also sought new ideas and view points for improving patient care and infrastructure from all stakeholders, including staff working at the institute, patients and their relatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}