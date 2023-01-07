No respite from cold as mercury drops further in Ludhiana

City residents continued to shiver in bone-chilling weather conditions with the maximum temperature dropping to a new-season low of 9.2 ° C on Saturday.

According to the meteorological department officials, the city was placed under red alert in view of the cold weather conditions and chilly winds. The minimum temperature for the day hovered around 6.3° C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A thick blanket of fog, meanwhile, continues to envelop the district — resulting in visibility remaining low. The cold wave is making it difficult for people to commute, especially on two-wheelers, during the morning hours.

The cold weather is expected to persist in the district, with the possibility of fog in the morning looming large for the next three to four days.

Director of the India Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh centre, Manmohan Singh said, “Cold and foggy conditions would continue to persist in the city in the next three to four days. There seems to be no possibility of rain in the next few days.”