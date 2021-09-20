Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No sampling, vaccination at Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office, patients hassled
chandigarh news

No sampling, vaccination at Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office, patients hassled

Ludhiana epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said Covid sampling was being carried out in the urban dispensary of the civic surgeon’s office; those turning up for vaccination were also turned back
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Ludhiana, India – September 19, 2021 : Vaccination centre at Civil Surgeon office giving a deserted look in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image/HT File)

High drama took place outside the civil surgeon’s office after its main entrance was closed on Sunday.

A person, who introduced himself as Raju, and said he was a health department employee said neither vaccination nor Covid samples were being collected at the civil surgeon’s office. However, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said Covid sampling was being carried out in the urban dispensary of the civic surgeon’s office.

However, the testing kiosk was empty, while a nurse sat at the dispensary. Nurse Rajvir Kaur said people were being told that no vaccination was taking place at the civil surgeon office. However, they continued to throng the premises due to which the vaccination staff may have closed the door.”

Sushil, a resident of Civil City, said he had visited the civil surgeon’s office to get tested for Covid but he was turned away from the gate.

4 more Covid cases

Four cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday, taking the Covid count to 87, 522.

As many as 85,394 patients have recovered, while 2,100 residents have succumbed. The active cases stand at 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh man booked for stalking, sexually assaulting girl

12 fresh cases of diarrhoea surface at Zirakpur’s Sukhna Colony

Sharjah flight from Chandigarh to resume on September 23

90-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Mohali; 10 test positive in tricity
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP