No trace of employee on HP poll duty missing since Nov 12

There is no trace of a Himachal Pradesh government employee, who went missing while on election duty in Jaisinghpur of Kangra district on November 12.

Hailing from Nagrota Bagwan of Kangra district, Sanjeev Kumar, who worked as senior assistant in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB), was deployed at Ashapuri polling station of Jaisinghpur assembly segment at an assistant presiding officer (APRO).

On the polling day, November 12, the presiding officer of Ashapuri booth informed the control room at Jaisinghpur that the health of APRO Sanjeev Kumar had deteriorated and requested the sector officer to send another person to replace the ailing APRO, so that polling could be conducted smoothly.

By the time the sector officer of the area reached the spot, Sanjeev had left on foot. However, he neither went to the sub-divisional magistrate’s office nor did he reach home.

The next day, Kumar’s kin lodged a missing person’s report at Lambagaon police station, after which a search operation was launched.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Khushal Chand Sharma said apart from a ground search team, drones were also deployed to search forests and grasslands adjacent to Ashapuri.

Baijnath deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ML Sharma and Lambagaon police station in-charge Prem Pal Sharma also participated in the search operation.