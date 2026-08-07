Noisy scenes in Punjab assembly session over BJP MLA’s ‘girl child’ remark

A remark by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Pathankot Ashwani Sharma during a discussion on illegal mining triggered a political storm in the Punjab assembly on Thursday, with ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members accusing him of making a sexist and insensitive comment about the birth of a girl child.

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma at Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the fourth day of monsoon session in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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The controversy erupted during the fourth day of the monsoon session when mines and geology minister Barinder Goyal blamed the Union government for allegedly withholding funds from Punjab, saying the state’s mining revenue could have reached ₹20,000 crore if the Centre had extended full support.

“Had the Union government supported us, mining revenue would have touched ₹20,000 crore as promised by Arvind Kejriwal. The Centre does not want Punjab to prosper. We act on every complaint of illegal mining, register FIRs wherever required and have even received an appreciation award from the central government for our action against illegal mining,” Goyal told the House.

Responding to the repeated attacks on the Centre, Sharma took a swipe at the AAP, saying: “If a girl is born in someone’s family, even that becomes the Centre’s fault. But if a boy is born, it is because of your hard work. You keep shouting ‘shame, shame’, but you blame the Centre for everything.”

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks drew strong objections from the treasury benches, with women MLAs rising in protest and demanding that Sharma withdraw his statement and issue an unconditional apology. Several legislators said the comment reflected a discriminatory attitude towards girls and women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks drew strong objections from the treasury benches, with women MLAs rising in protest and demanding that Sharma withdraw his statement and issue an unconditional apology. Several legislators said the comment reflected a discriminatory attitude towards girls and women. {{/usCountry}}

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AAP legislator from Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke described the remark as evidence of the BJP’s “regressive and discriminatory mindset” towards women.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora also criticised Sharma, asserting that there was no distinction between sons and daughters in today’s society. “Girls are making the country proud in every field. Your Prime Minister speaks of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, yet such comments undermine that message. Ashwani Sharma should apologise to every girl child,” Arora said, urging the BJP MLA to express regret before the House.

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Amid the uproar, Sharma defended himself, saying he had merely used a phrase commonly heard in Punjab and had no intention of insulting women. He maintained that he held women in the highest regard and sought to have his remarks expunged from the assembly records if members found them objectionable.

Later, outside the assembly, Sharma softened his stand and expressed regret over the controversy. “I used a phrase that is commonly spoken in Punjab. If anyone has been hurt by my words, I sincerely express my regret. We seek the blessings of our daughters before leaving home, and we have immense respect for women,” he said.

At the same time, Sharma accused the ruling AAP of politicising the issue to divert attention from its own governance.

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“They are selectively highlighting one remark while remaining silent when women are lathicharged during protests. Whether it is Valmiki women, teachers, nurses, women farmers or MGNREGA workers, where is their concern then?” he asked.

Condemning Sharma’s controversial remarks, AAP legislator from Amritsar East Jeevan Jyot Kaur said the incident has once again exposed the BJP’s deeply entrenched, discriminatory bias against the girl child. Speaking to the media shortly after the conclusion of the House proceedings, Kaur expressed disappointment over the regressive mindset.

“At times, their leaders claim that girls do not need an education or should be restricted to their homes. Today, the BJP MLA has crossed all limits,” she said, emphasising that such backward and demeaning remarks have absolutely no place in Punjab.

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She further pointed out that with such an inherently disrespectful attitude toward women, the BJP should reconsider even contesting elections in the state, making it clear that expecting a victory under these circumstances is nothing short of a far-fetched dream. Challenging the BJP leader on a personal note, she added, “I want to ask him how he feels when a girl child is born into his own family.”