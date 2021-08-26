Non-political forum Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch launched

The Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch, a non-political forum, was launched on Wednesday with a view to discussing problems faced by the state and its people and suggest a course correction.

Former diplomat KC Singh, founder and convener of the forum, said, “Our aim is to solicit the feedback of Punjab residents, both in urban and rural areas, on various issue and initiate an interactive dialogue.”

Forum secretary Col (retd) LJS Gill said there are 14 co-founders belonging to different fields. “Many of the co-founders, who worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2017 polls, are unhappy with the party’s functioning, particularly its handling of state issues,” he said.

Sharing the forum’s vision, Singh said “This platform will work towards finding solutions to the pressing issues facing the people of Punjab. We will offer solutions, but more importantly go to the people and seek their advice.”

The forum, he added, had no political ambitions.

Maj Gen (retd) Satbir Singh said, “We recognise the services and sacrifices of armed forces. Ex-servicemen must be granted the dignity they deserve and they must be roped in for the betterment of the state.”

Activist Prof Ronki Ram said, “We need to promote skill-based education in government schools for generation of dignified employment at the grassroots level.”

Also present on the occasion were forum co-founders former Punjab DGP DR Bhatti, Air Marshal (retd) PS Gill, Arjuna Awardee Gurbir Singh Sandhu and Justice (retd) Kamaljit Singh Garewal.