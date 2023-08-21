Ladakh accident: Northern command chief, GOC 14 Corps pay tributes to 9 bravehearts

Northern command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and GOC of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps (14 Corps) paid tributes to nine soldiers, who died in a road accident on Saturday.

They were from 311, 242, 229 and 217 medical regiment. (HT photo)

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) besides eight soldiers died in the tragic road accident when their army truck, part of a five-vehicle convoy, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge around 5 pm on Saturday, 7 km short of Kiari in Leh district.

“ArmyCdrNC & all ranks #salute the bravehearts, who made the #supreme #sacrifice in the line of duty on 19 Aug 2023 in #Ladakh and offer deepest condolences to their families,” Northern Command wrote on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

“GOC #FireandFuryCorps & All Ranks salute the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 19 Aug 23 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” read another post on ‘X’ with photographs of the nine armymen.

They were identified as Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal of Faridkot in Punjab, Havaldar Mahendra Singh of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Havaldar Vijay Kumar of Shimal in Himachal Pradesh, Naik N Chandra Sekhar of Mahbubnagar in Telangana, Naik Tejpal Singh of Mewat in Haryana, Gunner Manmohan Singh of Palwal in Haryana, Gunner Ankit of Rohtak in Haryana, Gunner Tarandeep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, and Gunner Bhoite Vaibhav Sampat of Satara in Maharashtra.

