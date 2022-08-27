Northern Command chief reviews ‘exercise Red Hunt’ in eastern Ladakh

The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed ‘exercise Red Hunt’ in Ladakh where augmentation in lethality, survivability, mobility and situational awareness were demonstrated by the troops exploiting the newly inducted weapons and equipment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Friday, the Army Commander was briefed by Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, chief of staff of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, on the prevalent security situation along the LAC. He interacted with the senior officers and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation. The Army Commander also witnessed a demonstration on modernisation of infantry soldier at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre followed by a briefing by the commandant of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre,” said a defence spokesman.

He informed that the army commander was on a five-day visit till August 30.

Later, the Northern Command chief visited the Trishul Division where he was briefed on operational preparedness.

“Today, the Army Commander also interacted with troops in the forward areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. He complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism. He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday and Monday, General Dwivedi visited formations and units of Strike 1 in eastern Ladakh and interacted with senior military officials.