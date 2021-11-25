Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Northern Railways seeks feedback from MPs

Northern Railways general Ashutosh Gangal called the MPs to seek feedback after minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw asked officials to work on public outreach. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ministers and members of parliament of constituencies falling under the jurisdiction of the Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the Northern Railways were apprised of the developmental activities and new initiatives taken up by the railways at meeting held in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The move comes after minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw advised general managers of the zonal railways to work on public outreach and get feedback to be able to improve services.

Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash, Lok Sabha MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Amar Singh, Kishan Kapoor, Ratan Lal Kataria, Nayab Singh, Hazi Fazlur Rehman and Jasbir Singh Gill, Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Indu Bala Goswami, and Balwinder Singh Bhunder attended the meeting, which was called by Northern Railways general Ashutosh Gangal.

The minister and MPs shared the demands, requirements and aspirations of rail users with the officials, and sought that infrastructure and public convenience-related projects on top priority.

