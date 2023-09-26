Northern zonal council meet: Himachal CM Sukhu for amendment in norms for providing relief packages to hill states

SHIMLA: During the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in Amritsar today, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged him to resolve various issues related to the interests of Himachal with its neighbouring states and to provide a special relief package.

Himachal Pradesh CMSukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (AFP)

The CM demanded a special relief package for the disaster-hit state in the aftermath of heavy rains triggering floods and landslides and causing a loss of nearly ₹12,000 crore besides the loss of 450 lives. He said that the government was trying to recover from one of the worst destructions ever witnessed in which 13,000 houses were completely damaged.

The Himachal government with the help of the people of the state immediately started relief and rescue operations and now has taken up the task of rehabilitating the homeless. “We have created Disaster Relief Fund-2023 for the same,” he said.

The chief minister stressed the need for amendment to the prevailing norms of disaster relief fund at the national and the state level. “These norms are currently affecting the reconstruction and rehabilitation process. The formula for providing compensation packages for hilly states like Himachal having tough topography should be amended. The parameters of providing financial assistance during disasters should be on a higher side,” Sukhusaid and demanded practical amendments in these norms.

The chief minister thanked the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan for extending financial assistance for carrying out relief and rehabilitation works.

The chief minister also sought co-operation from the Punjab government in handing over the 100-MW Shanan hydroelectric project, as its lease period will expire in March 2024. A request has also been made to the Central government in this regard.

Sukhu said that Himachal has always made its full contribution in nation building and the people of the state had to suffer due to the construction of hydropower projects. He said that in view of Himachal’s 7.19 % share in the projects of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), there should be a regular full-time member in the BBMB Board of Directors. The CM urged for providing 12 % free energy royalty to Himachal in BBMB projects. He also advocated for increasing the royalty from existing 12% to 30% in the hydropower projects of central undertakings viz: National Hydro Power Corporation, (NHPC) National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam ltd (SJVNL). He also urged to get released the outstanding amount of ₹4,000 crore from the BBMB as per the decision of the Supreme Court.

He stressed the need to use an early warning system and get inundation mapping done before releasing water by reservoirs in the state. It was seen that during the recent disaster in the state, sudden release of huge amount of water from Pong Dam, Pandoh Dam and Parvati-3 reservoir caused widespread devastation even in the adjoining states. He said that it was the moral responsibility of the management of hydel projects to compensate for this loss and ensure voluntary participation in rehabilitation works.

In the meeting, Sukhu also demanded to resolve the border disputes with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that border disputes at Mohal Theka Dhar Padhri in Chamba district and Jammu and Kashmir and the Sarchu border dispute between Himachal and Ladakh were long pending and needs to be resolved at the earliest.

He said that the Himachal government has done concrete work on the decisions taken in the last meeting of the council.

The CM expressed hope that the council meeting will further strengthen the mutual coordination and cooperation of the member states and promote economic and social empowerment.

Those who were present in the meeting included Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, administrator, union territory of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, Lieutenant Governor Delhi, VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh, BD Mishra.

The Union Home Minister assured all possible help from the Centre to the Himachal Pradesh government to deal with floods situation in the state and said that the whole country is standing by Himachal in this hour of crisis.

CM pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state.

The chief minister said that the Golden Temple was a symbol of our faith and devotion, and it is here that one realises the primacy of karma and the vastness of Indian culture.

He said that the relevance of the teachings of the Sikh gurus is held in high esteem even today and we all can achieve the real goal of life by following the path shown by the gurus.

A replica of the Golden Temple and a set of holy books were presented to the chief minister by the SGPC. Sukhu also visited the Partition Museum.

The chief minister said that it was difficult to express in words the sorrow and suffering of the people affected by the Partition. While appreciating the efforts to set up the museum, he said that these efforts will always inspire the young generations to live together and understand the importance of their loved ones. He also stressed providing accurate information about history to the coming generations.

