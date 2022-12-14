Norwegian national on world bicycle tour falls prey to snatchers in Ludhiana

In a major embarrassment to local police, a Norwegian citizen undertaking a world bicycle tour late on Monday fell prey to snatchers on Delhi road near Transport Nagar.

In addition to his Apple i-10, the Norwegian citizen, identified as Espen Lilleengen, also lost his credit card, driving licence and other documents to the snatchers.

The victim reached out to the Moti Nagar police, who have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA staff-1) are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the miscreants.

Lilleengen, 21, a resident of Jessheim of Norway, said he reached Ludhiana on Monday. The miscreants snatched his phone while talking to answering a call on Delhi road near Transport Nagar.

“My credit card was stolen. I only have ₹200 in my pocket. I have asked my parents to transfer some money so I can continue my journey,” said Lilleengen.

The victim said the incident has not affected his image of India as he has met quite a few generous people during his time in the country. Notably, an Uttar Pradesh-based transporter, Madhurendra Kumar Pandey, had come to Lilleengen’s aide, helped him in lodging a complaint and provided him accommodation to stay.

Pandey said he spotted a foreigner in distress near his office. Upon asking him, Lilleengen narrated his ordeal, following which the duo informed the Moti Nagar police.

“Pandey had helped me with food and accommodation. The police officer had offered me financial help, hotel and food. I am overwhelmed,” he added.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge at CIA staff-1, said they have already constituted different teams to trace the miscreants and that they will arrest them soon.

Lilleengen, a student, set off on a world bicycle tour six months ago and he has visited 23 countries so far. He will conclude the tour in the next three months in Vietnam.

Out on bail, duo execute 50 snatchings in 2 months; held

A miscreant who had attained notoriety after executing more than 50 snatchings within a month of availing bail has finally landed in police net. The accused would threaten commuters using a dummy gun before stealing their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

Police have recovered 50 mobile phones, a sharp weapon, a dummy gun and ₹1,800 in cash.

The accused have been identified as Hritik Mishra and Jaswinder Singh Bunt, both residents of Meharban area. One of their aides is yet to be arrested.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused operated across the city.

Basti Jodhewal police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The two had been lodged in jail in different cases. While Hritik was bailed out on November 5, Jaswinder got bail in October this year.

The police chief said the duo are both addicts and would sell the mobiles for merely ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 to labourers. They have been booked for snatching at the Basti Jodhewa

