‘Not intimidated by terror’: Omar after cabinet meet at Pahalgam

The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Tuesday held a meeting at the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, which was the target of the April 22 terror attack. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah chairs a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (ANI)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who chaired the meeting, said it was aimed at sending a message of resilience. This was for first time that the cabinet met outside the summer capital Srinagar winter capital Jammu since the National Conference (NC) formed the government last year.

In the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, at least 26 people, 25 tourists and a local, were killed and scores injured. Immediately after the attack, there was an exodus of tourists from the Valley and the tourism sector has been gasping for a breath since.

The chief minister’s office said the meeting’s aim was to send a clear message that they won’t be intimidated by acts of terror.

“Chaired a cabinet meeting at Pahalgam today. It was not just a routine administrative exercise, but a clear message—we are not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu & Kashmir stands firm, strong and unafraid,” the CM’s office said in a post on microblogging platform X.

The meeting was attended by ministers and administration officials. They expressed solidarity with the local population and thanked tourists who are slowly making their way back to Kashmir.

Officials said the meeting was also to send a message that the government was serious about revival of the tourism industry.

Addressing a press conference, Omar said holding a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam was not just to fulfil the function of government or administrative work.

“We are here to convey that despite violence and bloodshed, our agenda of progress and happiness in J&K won’t stop,” Omar said.

“We want to salute and thank the people of Kashmir, particularly Pahalgam, for the way they reacted, showed courage and raised their voice against violence after the April 22 attack,” he said.

Omar said tourism should be a conflict-neutral activity. “For us, tourism is an economic activity. Unfortunately, it is mixed with politics from time to time. My government will attempt to insulate tourism from the situation and want the world to see J&K’s tourism as an economic activity,” he said.

The chief minister said they will slowly and steadily work to revive tourism in the region. “I agree that the past few weeks were not easy for the country, but J&K suffered the most,” he said.

After India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, India and Pakistan were locked in a military standoff before a ceasefire was reached on May 10. Between May 7 and 10, more than 26 people, 19 civilians and seven security personnel, were killed in cross-border shelling in J&K.

Omar said they will strive to overcome this period and hoped for support from the Centre.

“J&K government will take measures and I believe, we will get support from the Centre to the extent we need,” he said.

Omar has also called a meeting of all ministers, administrative secretaries, Kashmir divisional commissioner, directors of various departments and senior police officers from the Valley in Gulmarg on May 28.

Abdullah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken an initiative and held a meeting for revival of tourism.

In the evening, Omar, with minimal security, pedalled to Pahalgam markets to instil a sense of security among the people and visitors. Omar was accompanied by his adviser Nasir Wani and one of his sons.

Omar announced that the government will build a memorial at Baisaran in Pahalgam in memory of the 26 victims of terror attack.

He said suggestions will be sought to ensure that the memorial is magnificent, dignified and respectful.

“We have been discussing this from day one... a memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten,” the chief minister said.