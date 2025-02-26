Not shifting to BJP: ex-speaker

Amid multiple defections from Congress to the BJP in the past few weeks, former Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Sharma on Tuesday denied rumours of leaving the party. Former Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Sharma on Tuesday denied rumours of leaving the party. (HT File)

He was speaking to media at the manifesto launch of party’s mayor candidate Manoj Wadhwa.

Sharma rubbished all reports and queries of him joining the BJP and said that whenever there are elections, such information is spread by them.

“I’m emotionally and ideologically committed towards the Congress and will remain so. I’m the third-generation Congressman. Also, there is no base to all these talks,” he said.

On Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, he said, “He is my son-in-law, and his mother is now a BJP MLA. But Venod Sharma and his family left Congress before 2014. I was still in the party and I am still here. No one needs to work for me.”

Meanwhile, Wadhwa, apart from the party’s state manifesto, listed out his seven promises for the Karnal, if elected to power as mayor.

Former minister Jai Prakash Gupta, former MLA Sumita Singh, Haryana youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja and others were present.