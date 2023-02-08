Noted philosopher Himmat Sinha passes away

Noted scholar professor Himmat Singh Sinha died after a brief illness at his residence in Kurukshetra.

He was 94. The mortal remains were cremated in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

Widely known as ‘Nazim’ of Kurukshetra, Sinha had taught Philosophy of Bhartiya Sanskriti at the Kurukshetra University for nearly 30 years.

The Haryana Urdu Akademi award winner has written over 200 articles in various newspapers and 22 books in English, Hindi and Urdu. He has also penned Communism and Gita: a philosophico-ethical study, and Insurgent Hinduism. Sinha was born in 1928 in Hasanpur of Uttar Pradesh and had completed graduation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Post Graduation from Meerut University.

He also served as the chairperson of the department of Philosophy of Kurukshetra University. Sinha had also worked as a clerk with the CPWD for 17 years. Sinha also delivered radio discourses at All India Radio Kurukshetra and Rohtak daily for ten minutes on Gita Sandesh for several years. He served as examiner of the public service commission of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Besides, he also remained member of the Indian council of Philosophical Research for two consecutive terms from July 1998 to July 2002.

He had moved to Kurukshetra in 1963 and joined the Kurukshetra University as a professor of Philosophy. Mrinalini, his elder daughter, said that Sinha has seen the India’s freedom struggle very closely and hundreds of people from different parts of the country used to come to Kurukshetra to meet him.

Sinha’s close aid Vikash Sharma, who has created a YouTube channel on his life and literature, said that people from different parts of the world watched his lectures.