Nothing will happen tomorrow: Omar on statehood restoration speculations

On the eve of sixth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, the J&K was abuzz with rumors about statehood restoration. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (ANI)

The rumors prompted J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah to issue a statement on a social media. “I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven’t had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow,” Omar wrote on X.

Social media was abuzz with speculations. “Though I know good news could be there. Keeping in view the past experience anything is possible,” said a sitting legislator.

Former J&K DGP, SP Vaid also wrote on X saying something big is going to happen on August 5.

“Modi Govt planning something on Aug 5? Maybe. Maybe not. The Modi Govt is known for playing its cards close to the chest which means no one really knows what’s coming, if at all something happens. Let’s not fall for rumors or panic-driven forwards. Trust only official sources. Stay calm, stay alert. Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

Former Chinar Corps Commander and veteran Army officer KJS Dhillon also wrote on speculation on August 5.

“There is a lot of speculation about what may be announced tomorrow (5th Aug).The peace in Kashmir has come about at a great cost of human lives of security forces personnel and innocent civilians. It’s fragile still as was evident from the Pahalgam terror attack. For the sake of those who laid down their lives in this journey of peace as also those whose lives are going to be impacted by any decision on it, we should not rush into any hasty decision.”