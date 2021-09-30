Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Notice served on Moga village for helping NRI encroach common land
chandigarh news

Notice served on Moga village for helping NRI encroach common land

The village panchayat has been given 15 days time to reply to the notice; inquiry had found that the panchayat, instead of removing the encroachment from the common land, had helped the NRI to encroach upon it
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The NRI had encroached upon four kanal common land in Samadh Bhai village of Moga and blocked the entry of other villagers by installing a gate on it. Action was recommended against the panchayat by an inquiry committee. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The state rural development and panchayats department has issued a show-cause notice to the panchayat of Samadh Bhai village of Moga for allegedly helping an NRI encroach upon a prime common land of the village.

The NRI has allegedly encroached upon four kanal common land and blocked the entry of other villagers by installing a gate on it.

The department’s action comes after the local rural development and panchayat department submitted an inquiry report, stating that instead of removing the encroachment, the panchayat was helping the NRI. It recommended strict action against the panchayat.

The department has given the panchayat 15 days to file a report.

Jaswinder Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said that he is facing a case of house-trespass for stepping into the encroached land, which is a common land.

“How can stepping onto a government-owned space be considered trespass?” he asked

Village sarpanch Nirmal Singh did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

RELATED STORIES

Confirming the development, Jagjit Singh Bal, district development and panchayat officer, said, “The state department has issued a notice to Samadh Bhai village and now further action will be taken as per law.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Electricity tower damaged after truck rams into it

Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Sidhu’s resignation is Congress’ internal matter: Alka Lamba

HP bypolls: Congress election committee to meet in October 2
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP