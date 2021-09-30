Notice served on Moga village for helping NRI encroach common land

The state rural development and panchayats department has issued a show-cause notice to the panchayat of Samadh Bhai village of Moga for allegedly helping an NRI encroach upon a prime common land of the village.

The NRI has allegedly encroached upon four kanal common land and blocked the entry of other villagers by installing a gate on it.

The department’s action comes after the local rural development and panchayat department submitted an inquiry report, stating that instead of removing the encroachment, the panchayat was helping the NRI. It recommended strict action against the panchayat.

The department has given the panchayat 15 days to file a report.

Jaswinder Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said that he is facing a case of house-trespass for stepping into the encroached land, which is a common land.

“How can stepping onto a government-owned space be considered trespass?” he asked

Village sarpanch Nirmal Singh did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Confirming the development, Jagjit Singh Bal, district development and panchayat officer, said, “The state department has issued a notice to Samadh Bhai village and now further action will be taken as per law.”