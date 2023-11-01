Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Notorious drug peddler detained

Notorious drug peddler detained

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 02, 2023 05:06 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Asif Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal of Hidyal in Kishtwar town. He is lodged in Kishtwar district jail

: A notorious drug peddler, who hailed from Kishtwar district but ran his drug racket from Jammu’s Bhatindi area, was detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPSA) on Wednesday, officials said.

Notorious drug peddler detained (Getty Images)

The accused has been identified as Asif Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal of Hidyal in Kishtwar town. He is lodged in Kishtwar district jail.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Due to his consistent involvement in drug peddling and criminal activities, and to protect young generations from falling into drug addiction, it was deemed necessary to subject him to stringent preventive measures,” Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said.

“He had established his base at Bhatindi in Jammu where from he used to supply drugs to youths of Kishtwar,” he added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kishtwar district drug racket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP