Drug case: Punjab Police get 7-day remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

The state special operation cell (SSOC) wing of Punjab Police on Monday produced notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is one of the prime accused in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, in a local court in Amritsar in relation to a drug case.

During the remand, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria will be interrogated for his role in drug smuggling, police said.

The court has granted 7-day remand of the gangster to the police.

According to information, on May 17, the SSOC’s Amritsar team arrested two persons—Robin Singh of Palasaur village in Tarn Taran district and Harpal Singh of Jhanda Kalan village—with heroin and drug money. A Toyota Fortuner car was also recovered from the accused.

Sources said the arrested duo had named Bhagwanpuria during their interrogation. “The accused were working at the behest of Jaggu,” said an official of Punjab Police.

The police had demanded 14-day remand of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, but the court had granted the 7-day remand after hearing arguments from the lawyers of both sides.

