Now, Chandigarh’s private hospitals can procure oxygen as needed

Earlier, the quota for daily distribution of oxygen among private hospitals was fixed due to its acute shortage
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The UT administration has done away with the quota system for oxygen supply to private hospitals, allowing them to procure the gas as per their requirement.

Earlier, the quota for daily distribution of oxygen was fixed due to its acute shortage. Officials said now sufficient oxygen cylinders were available to cater to the hospitals’ requirement, so the quota system had been suspended.

Yashpal Garg, nodal officer for oxygen supply, said hospitals must ensure judicious and optimum utilisation of the oxygen procured, and also submit details of its usage every day.

High rates by refiller to be probed

A Punjab Civil Services officer, Jagjit Singh, has been tasked with probing the allegedly high rates charged by the authorised oxygen supplier catering to private hospitals.

“Though the re-filling charges for D-type cylinders are fixed at 295 with 12% GST, M/S Super Agencies took between 600 and 800. Despite repeated calls, the agency’s representative did not attend the meeting, citing illness,” said an order by Garg, following complaints by Mukut Hospital, Healing Hospital, Kare Partners Hospital and City/Apollo Hospital.

