Now, diarrhoea outbreak in Dharamshala villages; 46 fall sick

The Kangra district health authorities have formed two rapid response teams after diarrhoea outbreak in villages located on the outskirts of Dharamshala town. Contaminated water is said to be the reason behind the outbreak.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said a total of 46 diarrhoea cases have been reported in Shilla, Bhatehar and Passu villages in the last three-four days.

Of these, 10 new cases were reported on Thursday. “There are 18 active cases under treatment of which one patient is admitted to the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, and one at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda,” said the CMO.

Dr Gupta said two rapid response teams have been formed, which are going door to door to aware people about preventive measures. Medicines, ORS and zinc tablets were being made available to the people. This village will remain under surveillance for the next few days.

He said that instructions have been given to the block medical officers of all the health blocks of Kangra to keep vigil for such diseases in their respective health blocks.

In wake of the outbreak, the block rapid response teams and related field staff should immediately inform their higher officials so that appropriate steps can be taken as soon as possible, he said.

Meanwhile, surveillance officer Dr Tarun Sood said that the health department was keeping close watch on the situation.

He said as a precautionary measure people should keep washing their hands regularly. Eat fresh food, keep food covered and maintain cleanliness.

“In case of symptoms, people may take ORS and zinc and contact the nearest health institution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the health department has also taken help of the jal shakti department in containing the spread. The water tanks in the affected area are being cleaned.

Recently diarrhoea outbreak was reported in Nadaun subdivision where more than 1,200 cases have been reported since last month.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited the area yesterday and directed the authorities to take action against people involved in illegal mining in the area, which is said to the primary reason of contamination of water source.