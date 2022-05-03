Now, driving without HSRPs in Chandigarh to invite up to 10,000 fine

After carrying out a month-long awareness campaign, the Chandigarh Traffic Police on Monday started issuing challans to vehicles plying without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

On the first day, 16 challans were issued for the violation. According to the traffic police, currently only vehicles registered in Chandigarh will be challaned.

While four-wheeler drivers will face a ₹5,000 fine for first-time offence and ₹10,000 the second time around, for two-wheelers, the fine amounts are ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

In pursuance of orders issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, New Delhi, and subsequent amendment made in Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, installation of HSRPs and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) is mandatory.

Applications for affixing HSRP and colour-coded sticker can be submitted at the RLA counter at respective SDM offices as per residential address for old vehicles and at dealer point for new vehicles. Citizens can also avail of this service online at the website www.testsecurityplates.com.