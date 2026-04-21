Now, IDFC bank manager booked for stealing 2.5 crore from UK-based customer

Police have registered another FIR against Ribhav Rishi, bank manager of IDFC First Bank who has already been arrested for his involvement in the ₹116-crore Chandigarh Municipal Corporation fixed deposits fraud and CREST ₹83-crore fraud.

The complainant, who is based in Hounslow, United Kingdom, filed a complaint via e-mail. (HT)

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The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Taranjot Kaur Bains, a resident of Hounslow in the United Kingdom, who alleged that Rishi diverted ₹2.5 crore from her account in 2020. As per officials, the complaint was received via e-mail and the prima facie, the modus operandi appears to be similar to the one used by the accused in the bigger frauds.

Police have registered a case under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable, will or digital records), 336(3) (forgery of a document or digital records), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 17 police station.

While the accused is already in custody, the UT police will apply for a production warrant to question the accused regarding this matter. Police have not ruled out whether there may be further victims unrelated to the Chandigarh and Panchkula frauds who may also have been duped by Rishi in such a manner. The role of other bank officials will also be examined.

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{{^usCountry}} Rishi, along with realtor Vikram Wadhwa, is among the main conspirators in the multi-crore financial irregularities linked to the Chandigarh MC and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), and a ₹590-crore fraud involving Haryana government departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rishi, along with realtor Vikram Wadhwa, is among the main conspirators in the multi-crore financial irregularities linked to the Chandigarh MC and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), and a ₹590-crore fraud involving Haryana government departments. {{/usCountry}}

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