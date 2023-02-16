Now, Ludhiana borstal jail counsellor held for supplying drugs, mobile phones to inmates

In a third incident involving jail officials supplying drugs and mobile phones to inmates in the last four days, police have arrested a borstal jail (juvenile correction facility) counsellor.

The accused, who has been identified as Lachman Singh, would supply drugs, mobile phones and other items into central jail after receiving payments through digital wallets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Borstal jail assistant superintendent Anu Malik said jail authorities had recovered a mobile phone from the possession of two inmates Ranvir Singh and Rajkumar, along with a sim card and charger, on February 6, during the investigation for a case related to the activities being carried out by the accused, who who provides to the inmates in the jail, were found suspicious. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

The assistant superintendent added that police also found the messages being sent from inmates to the accused and records of payment received through digital wallets. Police have also recovered the smartphone being used by the accused.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (East) Gurdev Singh said a case under section 7, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Division no 7 police station and further investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 13, a jail warder was booked for supplying drugs into the central jail. He, along with two inmates, had been booked for possessing two mobile phones, 19 gm of narcotic powder, 52 gm tobacco and heroin.

The accused were identified as Puneet Kumar, Jatin Monga and jail warder Harpal Singh. The accused told jail staff that they were supplied the drugs and mobiles by warder Harpal Singh. Following the information, jail staff filed a complaint against the trio.

Also on February 10, the jail staff recovered four mobile phones and 25 sachets of tobacco from four inmates – including Gagan Vij, and Amandeep Singh. Paramvir Singh and Rustom. The inmates told jail staff that they used to get mobile phones and other contraband through warder Deepak Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smartphone found at observation home

Police, meanwhile, also recovered a smartphone from the possession of an inmate at the observation home for juveniles in Shimlapuri.

Giving out details, sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said police recovered a smartphone from the possession of Gurpreet Singh during checking, adding that a case under section 42, 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.

The sub-inspector added that the accused will be brought on a production warrant for further investigation.