Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
Now mobile application to book taxis in Dharamshala

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 17, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Consumers can conveniently book taxi services from their homes, eliminating the need to visit a taxi stand and saving valuable time

Getting a taxi will now be as easy as clicking a button thanks to the new mobile application ‘Pancar,’ launched by R.S Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, on Friday.

The app is an initiative of Dharamshala Taxi Union. (File)
The app is an initiative of Dharamshala Taxi Union. (File)

An initiative of Dharamshala Taxi Union, the Pancar app was developed by local youth from Kangra district. With this app, consumers can conveniently book taxi services from their homes, eliminating the need to visit a taxi stand and saving valuable time.

Varun Thakur, President of Dharamshala Taxi Union President, “The new mobile application which we have launched will help the visitors in easy commuting and will boost the tourism sector in Kangra. Initially, the consumers in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj can use this application; however, its services will be extended to the whole Kangra district in future.

Other news in brief:

CM Sukhu launches Swamitva Yojana, hands out property cards

Dharamshala Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the distribution of property cards under the Swamitva Yojana at Hamirpur on Friday. The initiative, spearheaded by the revenue department, aims to provide rightful ownership cards to villagers occupying land in “abadi deh(inhabited)” areas. The CM distributed property cards to 10 families each, from 11 tehsils. In the first phase, more than 4,230 families across 190 villages would receive their property cards. He added that the primary goal of the Swamitva Yojana was to grant ownership rights to landholders in “abadi deh” areas, significantly easing their access to official land records.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Now mobile application to book taxis in Dharamshala
