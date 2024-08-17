Now mobile application to book taxis in Dharamshala

Getting a taxi will now be as easy as clicking a button thanks to the new mobile application ‘Pancar,’ launched by R.S Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, on Friday. The app is an initiative of Dharamshala Taxi Union. (File)

An initiative of Dharamshala Taxi Union, the Pancar app was developed by local youth from Kangra district. With this app, consumers can conveniently book taxi services from their homes, eliminating the need to visit a taxi stand and saving valuable time.

Varun Thakur, President of Dharamshala Taxi Union President, “The new mobile application which we have launched will help the visitors in easy commuting and will boost the tourism sector in Kangra. Initially, the consumers in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj can use this application; however, its services will be extended to the whole Kangra district in future.

