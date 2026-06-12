Now, PSEB exams to feature more concept-based questions

In a move aimed at promoting analytical thinking and reducing dependence on rote learning, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised its examination pattern for the 2026-27 academic session by increasing the share of concept-based questions in board examinations for Classes 8, 10 and 12.

Under the new pattern, 50% of the questions will be taken from exercises provided in textbooks, while the remaining 50% will focus on testing students’ understanding, application of concepts and problem-solving abilities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Under the new pattern, circulated among all affiliated schools through a letter on Wednesday, 50% of the questions will be taken from exercises provided in textbooks, while the remaining 50% will focus on testing students’ understanding, application of concepts and problem-solving abilities.

Earlier, textbook exercise-based questions accounted for 75% of the paper, while concept-based questions carried only 25% weightage.

PSEB deputy secretary (Academics) Sandeep Verma said the board had decided to give equal importance to both categories of questions to encourage a deeper understanding of subjects among students. “Last year, the weightage of textbook exercise-based questions and concept-based questions was 75% and 25% respectively. This year, both have been given equal weightage,” Verma said.

Teachers raise concerns over missing textbooks

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{{^usCountry}} The revised pattern has triggered concerns among teachers amid the unavailability of textbooks in some subjects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revised pattern has triggered concerns among teachers amid the unavailability of textbooks in some subjects. {{/usCountry}}

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They argue that introducing major changes in examinations without ensuring adequate learning resources could create difficulties for students.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, Ludhiana president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, highlighted how there was a prescribed syllabus for history for Classes 9 to 12, but no textbook existed.

“In such a situation, how will the students prepare for the board exams? Before introducing such changes, the priority should be to make textbooks available in government schools for all subjects,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Verma said the board was working to address the issue, adding that a few textbooks had been sent to the committee for final approval.

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