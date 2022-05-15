Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, radio tunes to make journey more enjoyable on New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express

The new initiative will enhance the passengers’ mood, while making their journey on the Shatabdi Express more pleasant and comfortable, says Ambala divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh
Published on May 15, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Passengers catching the 12.15 pm Shatabdi Express to New Delhi will now be treated to radio tunes.

Under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), the Ambala division of Northern Railways has awarded a contract to Ooka Radio, an indoor music management company, to play radio tunes and advertisements on the Shatabdi Express (12045/46), which will also help the division earn revenue.

“During every hour of the nearly 3.5-hour journey, instrumental music, entertainment programmes and messages will be played for 45 minutes. Another 10 minutes will be dedicated to commercial advertisements, while railway announcements will be made in the remaining five minutes,” said Hari Mohan, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala division.

Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh added that the division believed that music and travelling were the best combination. “The new initiative will enhance the passengers’ mood, while making their journey more pleasant and comfortable,” he said.

The New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express (12045) starts from New Delhi at 7.15 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 10.35 pm after passing through Karnal at 8.35 pm and Ambala Cantt at 9.50 pm. The train then starts its return journey (12046) from Chandigarh at 12.15 pm, reaches Ambala Cantt at 12.55 pm and Karnal at 1.45 pm, before arriving at New Delhi at 3.30 pm.

