Chandigarh News / Now, travel to Delhi international airport in CTU AC bus for 485

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 14, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Aiming to provide passengers simple, efficacious and reliable public transportation services, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) is going to start an HVAC bus service to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, from November 14.

Punjab Roadways and Haryana Roadways are already running luxury buses between Chandigarh and the Delhi airport. (HT Photo for representation purpose)

Available for a competitive fare of 485 per passenger, the buses will depart from the Sector-17 ISBT at 4.50 am, 6 am, 3 pm and 4 pm. Similarly, they will leave from IGI Airport for Chandigarh at 11.50 am, 1 pm, 10 pm and 11 pm.

Punjab Roadways and Haryana Roadways are already running luxury buses between Chandigarh and the Delhi airport.

“There was a huge demand for CTU bus service to the IGI Airport, so it has been introduced. CTU is also providing bus services to various destinations in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi , Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” said Pradhuman Singh, director, transport, Chandigarh.

