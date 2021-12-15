Now, trucks, tractor-trailers to get reflective tapes in Ludhiana

With poorly parked stationary vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles causing a number of road mishaps, especially in foggy weather conditions, the traffic wing of the Ludhiana police have decided to install retroreflector tapes on heavy vehicles such as tipper trucks, tractor trailers, and garbage trucks.

Cops say that paint and reflectors on the vehicles often fade or disappear making the vehicles hard to spot at night or when the visibility is low. It is no surprise then that as per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data most road mishaps in the city are reported in November, December and January as drivers often take the road in low visibility weather conditions. In 2020, 120 road mishaps out of 388, were reported in winter.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Sandeep Sharma says as slow-moving vehicles ply in large numbers in the city, and could meet with a mishap due to low visibility, the traffic wing has decided to paste retroreflector tape on such vehicles passing through the city.

The traffic police have also decided to install reflectors on roadsides. Work is likely to kick off on the stretch from Jagraon Bridge to octroi post on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road in a couple of days. “As the weather has suddenly changed, the traffic police are advising commuters to be careful while driving through the fog and control the speed of their vehicles,” said the ADCP, adding that a drive had already been launched to remove stationary vehicles from roads.