Ludhiana: NRI hires goons to assault man, 11 booked

The City Raikot police have booked 11 people for allegedly assaulting a man on the directions of a New Zealand-based NRI, who suspected the victim of having a relationship with his girlfriend.

Following the complaint of the victim, Amit Sharma of Guru Teg Bahadur Colony in Sangrur, police lodged an FIR against the NRI, Deepak Joshi, and 10 others, who are yet to be identified. (Getty images)

Sharma is also settled in New Zealand and is currently visiting India.

After assaulting Sharma, the attackers made a video call to Joshi showing him the victim lying on the ground bleeding

Sharma said that he is known to Joshi and the latter suspected him of having a relationship with his girlfriend, who lives in the same apartment as Sharma in New Zealand.

Joshi had threatened Sharma over the issue following which he had filed a complaint to the police in New Zealand.

Sharma said that he came to India on February 11. On March 13, he along with one of his friends Surinder Singh of Dirba in Sangrur had come to Raikot to buy clothes. While returning to Sangrur, two cars started following them.

The accused intercepted their way by parking their vehicles in front of their car. At least 10 miscreants alighted from the car and assaulted him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. The miscreants also snatched his gold chain.

When he fell on the road, the accused made a video call to the accused in New Zealand and showed him his situation. The accused fled from the spot.

Inspector Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the victim was admitted to hospital and was not fit for recording a statement. On Tuesday, after the victim recorded his statement, the police filed an FIR.

An FIR under sections 379-B (snatching using force), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 66 E of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused.